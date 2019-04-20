Cyren (CYRN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 1900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cyren had a negative net margin of 54.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cyren by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cyren by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 389,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 430,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyren by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

