Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,709 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial cut shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

O opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.19. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous may 19 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.95%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

