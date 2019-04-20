Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $237,000 Position in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (TLH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,451,000 after buying an additional 454,569 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after buying an additional 69,482 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 1,793.0% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after buying an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV TLH opened at $134.94 on Friday. ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E has a twelve month low of $2,398.00 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2835 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

