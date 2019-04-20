Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,586,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,334,000 after buying an additional 1,014,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,830,000 after buying an additional 391,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,878,000 after buying an additional 387,310 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 485,915.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 379,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after buying an additional 379,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,487,000 after buying an additional 294,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $116.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.72 and a 1 year high of $118.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6411 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

