Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 338 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $104.43 and a one year high of $140.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

