CYCLEAN (CCL) Trading 5% Higher This Week

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, CYCLEAN has traded up 5% against the dollar. CYCLEAN has a market cap of $260,948.00 and $12.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYCLEAN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and DOBI trade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CYCLEAN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00464147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.01113996 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00205591 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001670 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CYCLEAN Profile

CYCLEAN was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official message board is cycleanio.blogspot.com . CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DOBI trade and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CYCLEAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYCLEAN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.