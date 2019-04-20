CVS Health (CVS) Price Target Cut to $75.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVS. UBS Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $52.63 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares valued at $15,839,966. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 764.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.