CVS fined $535K

Drugstore chain CVS Health has agreed to pay $535,000 to resolve allegations that it filled dozens of prescriptions its own pharmacists should have known were forged.

The U.S. attorney for Rhode Island and also the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England office declared the penalty Tuesday.

Percocet is a brand-name painkiller which comprises acetaminophen and also the opioid oxycodone. Federal officials say the forged prescriptions were filled between September 2015 and June 2017. The statute places a”corresponding obligation” on pharmacists to guarantee the prescriptions they’re filling are valid and legal.

Woonsocket-based CVS denies wrongdoing from the case but states it”agreed to the settlement to prevent the delay, uncertainty and cost of litigation.”