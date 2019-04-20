Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CUBI has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group set a $38.00 price target on Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating and set a $22.75 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Customers Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $693.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $141,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $168,289.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,004 shares of company stock worth $337,759. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2,252.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

