Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Curo Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the third quarter worth about $2,202,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 521,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 78,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE CURO opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 3.52. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.89 million. Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 386.32% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Curo Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

