Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1,052.1% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.6% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 804.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 34,206 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 205.7% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

In other news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $63,500.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,316 shares of company stock valued at $364,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/cummins-inc-cmi-shares-sold-by-new-mexico-educational-retirement-board.html.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.