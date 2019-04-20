CSX (CSX) PT Raised to $84.00 at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on CSX to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Shares of CSX opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 11,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,486,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $463,481,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $370,449,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 38.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,803,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,931 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

