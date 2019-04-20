CryptoSoul (SOUL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,270.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $33,470.00 and $12,270.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00464063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.01108199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00206226 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001664 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 499,160,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,242,080 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

