Cryptaur Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17,574.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Cryptaur has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $17,574.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $620.51 or 0.11685913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00048139 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00001039 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00024211 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,507,391,634 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

