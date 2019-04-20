CryCash (CRC) Price Reaches $0.0336 on Top Exchanges

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, CryCash has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One CryCash token can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. CryCash has a market cap of $155,042.00 and approximately $162.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000452 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,617,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryCash is crycash.io . The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

