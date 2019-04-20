CrowdWiz Achieves Market Cap of $93,931.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $93,931.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CrowdWiz Profile

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,632,017 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

