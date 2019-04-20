Crowdvilla Point Price Reaches $7.12 on Top Exchanges (CROWD)

Crowdvilla Point (CURRENCY:CROWD) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Crowdvilla Point has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1,525.00 worth of Crowdvilla Point was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowdvilla Point token can currently be bought for about $7.12 or 0.00176033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub and Instant Bitex. During the last week, Crowdvilla Point has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowdvilla Point alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00461601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.01103123 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00207025 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001640 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crowdvilla Point Profile

Crowdvilla Point’s total supply is 745,940,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Crowdvilla Point is /r/Crowdvilla and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crowdvilla Point’s official Twitter account is @crowdvillaio . The official website for Crowdvilla Point is www.crowdvilla.io

Crowdvilla Point Token Trading

Crowdvilla Point can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdvilla Point directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowdvilla Point should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowdvilla Point using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowdvilla Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowdvilla Point and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.