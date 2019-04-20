Crocs (CROX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CROX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $28.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.63.

CROX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. 689,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. Crocs has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $31.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.40 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $267,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

