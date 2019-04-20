CROAT Market Cap Tops $170,795.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $170,795.00 and $431.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 62,973,362 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.