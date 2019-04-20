Critical Survey: C&F Financial (CFFI) vs. Fauquier Bankshares (FBSS)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C&F Financial and Fauquier Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $118.31 million 1.51 $18.02 million N/A N/A Fauquier Bankshares $32.77 million 2.43 $6.14 million N/A N/A

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fauquier Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of C&F Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fauquier Bankshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Fauquier Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for C&F Financial and Fauquier Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Fauquier Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and Fauquier Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 15.23% 12.20% 1.19% Fauquier Bankshares 17.98% 10.01% 0.85%

Summary

C&F Financial beats Fauquier Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. This segment offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 25 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point, and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. Its Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 11 offices in Virginia, 2 offices in Maryland, and 2 offices in North Carolina, as well as through 1 each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services; and insurance products. The company also provides title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also offers safe deposit, ATM, stop payment, wire transfer, and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards; and personalized services, such as investment management, financial planning, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. provides its products and services through 11 banking offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties, Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

