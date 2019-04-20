Critical Elements Corp (CVE:CRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 172675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Critical Elements from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Critical Elements alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 million and a PE ratio of -12.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/critical-elements-cre-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-49.html.

Critical Elements (CVE:CRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Critical Elements (CVE:CRE)

Critical Elements Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum property that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.