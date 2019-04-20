Critical Comparison: Kingstone Companies (KINS) & Allstate (ALL)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Allstate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $113.77 million 1.29 $3.09 million $0.47 29.11 Allstate $39.82 billion 0.81 $2.25 billion $8.07 11.99

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Allstate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingstone Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Allstate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kingstone Companies and Allstate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allstate 0 7 4 0 2.36

Kingstone Companies currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.27%. Allstate has a consensus price target of $101.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Kingstone Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Allstate.

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Allstate pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kingstone Companies pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Allstate pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingstone Companies has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Allstate has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allstate has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies 2.72% 5.68% 1.95% Allstate 5.66% 14.00% 2.55%

Summary

Allstate beats Kingstone Companies on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. The Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands. The Allstate Life Segment offers term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary retirement product solutions offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet; and financial specialists, brokers, relationships with wholesale partners, and affinity groups. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

