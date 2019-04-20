Critical Analysis: MainSource Financial Group (MSFG) & Flushing Financial (FFIC)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

78.8% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of MainSource Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of MainSource Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Flushing Financial and MainSource Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 20.61% 10.27% 0.84% MainSource Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. MainSource Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share. Flushing Financial pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and MainSource Financial Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and MainSource Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $267.33 million 2.42 $55.09 million $1.94 11.84 MainSource Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MainSource Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Flushing Financial and MainSource Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 MainSource Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flushing Financial currently has a consensus target price of $29.17, suggesting a potential upside of 27.03%.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats MainSource Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About MainSource Financial Group

MainSource Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements. The Bank offers various loans, such as commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential loans and consumer loans. Commercial loans include secured and unsecured loans, including real estate loans, to individuals and companies and to governmental units within the market area of the Bank. It offers various deposits, which include demand, interest bearing demand, savings/money markets and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.