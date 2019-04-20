Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Desjardins restated a sell rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Saturday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.11.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 78.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 565,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.