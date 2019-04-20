Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (AAPL) a $209.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wedbush set a $275.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a buy aapl rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.45.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,002.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11,234.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,579,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 159,162,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,500,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,414,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,198,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,703,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,674 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

