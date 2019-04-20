Credit Acceptance (CACC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CACC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance to $390.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $395.00.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $470.48. 80,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,078. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $472.18. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $0.40. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 33.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 355.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 91 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

