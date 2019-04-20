Crane (CR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Crane's shares have underperformed the industry. For 2019, the company expects revenues to fall 2%, with core sales likely to be between a 2% decline and 1% growth. For the segments, organic sales are predicted to decline 7% for Payment & Merchandising Technologies and likely to remain flat for Engineered Materials. Moreover, the company’s extensive geographic presence has exposed it to headwinds, arising from geopolitical issues and unfavorable movements in foreign currencies. Notably, forex woes will likely have 1.5% adverse impact on sales growth in the year while rising costs and expenses might be detrimental. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for the company have remained unchanged for 2019 and decreased for 2020.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on CR. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.27.

NYSE:CR opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $100.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.96 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 10.03%. Crane’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James A. Lavish sold 5,150 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $437,441.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Lavish sold 10,896 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $903,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,149 shares of company stock worth $6,026,127. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crane by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Crane by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

