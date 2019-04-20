CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Friday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CYN opened at GBX 1.14 ($0.01) on Friday. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth has a 12-month low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

Get CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth alerts:

WARNING: “CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (CYN) to Issue GBX 1.26 Dividend” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/cqs-natural-rsrcs-grwth-inc-plc-cyn-to-issue-gbx-1-26-dividend.html.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.