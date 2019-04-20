Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $500,000 Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 882.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 427,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,328,000 after purchasing an additional 384,368 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 97,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $219,982.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,082.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $6,316,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $34,437,459.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,769 shares of company stock worth $20,884,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $192.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $133.53 and a 52 week high of $198.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.25.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

