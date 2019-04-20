Corvus Gold (KOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.85

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 69360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KOR shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from C$4.20 to C$3.70 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $222.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

