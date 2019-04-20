Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 6,035 Shares of CorVel Co. (CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $412,130.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,856,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,206,961.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,831 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $261,350.82.

On Friday, April 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,520 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $103,952.80.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,175 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $217,011.25.

On Friday, April 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,473 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $442,882.66.

On Friday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,405 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $352,351.95.

On Monday, April 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,655 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $434,305.30.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,804 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $117,350.20.

On Thursday, March 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,251 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $343,310.38.

On Monday, March 18th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,852 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $453,602.40.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,954 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $192,364.48.

CRVL opened at $67.46 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.69.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.84%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.5% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 129,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

