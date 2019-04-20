ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA) CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield Sells 12,710 Shares

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield sold 12,710 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $715,573.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ConturaEnergyInc . stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $572.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the fourth quarter worth $56,351,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the fourth quarter worth $50,743,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the fourth quarter worth $47,723,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the fourth quarter worth $45,598,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the fourth quarter worth $30,123,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

