Contrasting Establishment Labs (ESTA) & NanoVibronix (NAOV)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -34.47% -90.07% -35.01% NanoVibronix -1,380.78% -180.81% -127.54%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Establishment Labs and NanoVibronix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00 NanoVibronix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Establishment Labs currently has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.17%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NanoVibronix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Establishment Labs and NanoVibronix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $61.21 million 7.77 -$21.10 million ($1.12) -20.83 NanoVibronix $240,000.00 60.35 -$4.96 million ($1.17) -3.27

NanoVibronix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoVibronix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Establishment Labs beats NanoVibronix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

