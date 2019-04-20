Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) will announce sales of $338.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $337.40 million. Consolidated Communications reported sales of $356.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Communications.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.90 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,504,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 137,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,029,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,823,000 after purchasing an additional 813,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,111,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 314,701 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 54.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNSL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 2,204,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $668.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.09. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Consolidated Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.68%. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -369.05%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc provides business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

