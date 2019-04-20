Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,617,000 after buying an additional 146,642 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,449,000 after buying an additional 664,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,014,000 after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 767,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,014,000 after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,063.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.17 per share, with a total value of $52,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,501 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE USPH opened at $109.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.70 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. ValuEngine cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.61 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/conestoga-capital-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-u-s-physical-therapy-inc-usph.html.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.