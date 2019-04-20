Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Watsco Inc (WSO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $490,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Watsco by 51.5% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Watsco by 49.8% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 57,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Watsco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 52,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSO opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $192.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $991.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

