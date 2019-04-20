Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,170 Codexis, Inc. (CDXS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,609,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29,638 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,884,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,171,000 after buying an additional 83,253 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,026,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after buying an additional 35,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth $8,407,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth $294,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDXS. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Codexis from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, First Analysis raised Codexis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $197,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gordon Sangster sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,578.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,191. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDXS opened at $19.60 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -93.33 and a beta of -0.32.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 17.95%. Research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

