Computacenter plc (CCC) Insider Sells £16,207.40 in Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) insider Raymond Gray sold 1,529 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.85), for a total value of £16,207.40 ($21,177.84).

CCC stock opened at GBX 1,070 ($13.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. Computacenter plc has a 52-week low of GBX 936 ($12.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,632 ($21.32).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) per share. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 1,285 ($16.79) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 1,427 ($18.65) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc, through its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium. The company offers information security, and identity and access management solutions, as well as endpoint, infrastructure, and cyber security solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, and physical infrastructure; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

