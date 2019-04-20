Complete Genomics (GNOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.92

Shares of Complete Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 63 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Complete Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

