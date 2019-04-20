Comparing PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) & Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK)

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PNC Financial Services Group and Patriot National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNC Financial Services Group $19.99 billion 3.02 $5.30 billion $10.71 12.44 Patriot National Bancorp $42.00 million 1.51 $3.20 million N/A N/A

PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNC Financial Services Group 0 10 3 0 2.23 Patriot National Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $145.66, suggesting a potential upside of 9.36%. Patriot National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.61%. Given Patriot National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patriot National Bancorp is more favorable than PNC Financial Services Group.

Profitability

This table compares PNC Financial Services Group and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNC Financial Services Group 25.93% 11.20% 1.39% Patriot National Bancorp 7.24% 4.44% 0.33%

Dividends

PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Patriot National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. PNC Financial Services Group pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.6% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PNC Financial Services Group beats Patriot National Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated a network of 2,459 branches and 9,051 ATMs. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment lease; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and trade, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services; advisory, custody, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, as well as institutions. The BlackRock segment offers investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

