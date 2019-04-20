Comparing Invesco (IVZ) & Hennessy Advisors (HNNA)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invesco and Hennessy Advisors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $5.31 billion 1.61 $882.80 million $2.43 8.86 Hennessy Advisors $54.59 million 1.32 $20.61 million N/A N/A

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Invesco and Hennessy Advisors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 0 9 2 0 2.18 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invesco presently has a consensus target price of $22.11, suggesting a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Invesco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 16.61% 10.96% 3.14% Hennessy Advisors 29.56% 22.40% 14.62%

Dividends

Invesco pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Invesco pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Invesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Invesco has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invesco beats Hennessy Advisors on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

