Comparing Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) & Entera Bio (ENTX)

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and Entera Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crispr Therapeutics 2 3 6 0 2.36 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $46.70, suggesting a potential upside of 28.80%. Entera Bio has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Crispr Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crispr Therapeutics -5,281.08% -48.35% -38.03% Entera Bio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and Entera Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crispr Therapeutics $3.12 million 607.58 -$164.98 million ($3.44) -10.54 Entera Bio $500,000.00 96.00 N/A N/A N/A

Entera Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient. The company is also developing CTX101, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting CD19-positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing earlier stage allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; hemoglobinopathies to treat other diseases, including Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease; programs that are in preclinical development for indications, including glycogen storage disease Ia and hemophilia; and programs targeting diseases of organ systems outside the liver, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer; and with the ViaCyte, Inc. for designing allogeneic cell therapies derived from gene edited human stem cells for use in the treatment of diabetes type 1, diabetes type 2, and insulin dependent diabetes. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

