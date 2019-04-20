Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,946 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 144,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 1,531.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 263,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 764.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.05. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/companhia-siderurgica-nacional-sid-shares-sold-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.