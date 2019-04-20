Community Bank System (CBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Bank System stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Community Bank System has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Mark E. Tryniski sold 11,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $706,128.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,497 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,958.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $420,245.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CBU. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

