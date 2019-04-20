Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to announce sales of $532.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $524.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.00 million. Comfort Systems USA reported sales of $464.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comfort Systems USA.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.13). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $588.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

FIX opened at $57.59 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.84 per share, with a total value of $211,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,417,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Shaeff sold 12,009 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $637,437.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,194.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,940 over the last three months. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 274,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 94,764 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

