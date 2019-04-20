Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMA. Barclays lowered their price target on Comerica from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Argus started coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comerica from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.91.

NYSE CMA opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Comerica by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,383,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $711,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

