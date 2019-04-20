Comcast Co. (CMCSA) is Valueworks LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Valueworks LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 5.0% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,375,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,908,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,378 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 132,526,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,692,759,000 after purchasing an additional 509,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,364,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,824,544,000 after purchasing an additional 326,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $30,039.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,727.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 4,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $187,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,321,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,290,226 shares of company stock valued at $49,311,328. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura boosted their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

