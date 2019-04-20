Columbus Energy Resources (CERP) Rating Reiterated by VSA Capital

Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at VSA Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON CERP opened at GBX 2.83 ($0.04) on Thursday. Columbus Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.69 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

About Columbus Energy Resources

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

