Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Releases Earnings Results

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 20.32%.

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.66. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Colony Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also offers loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

