Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 187.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,135 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 32,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 157,300 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $271,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $287,000.

COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $28.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.71 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 579.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $429,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,805.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,750. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

